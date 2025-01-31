Food Security: KWSG Seeks Partnership For Large-Scale Farming

Share

The Kwara State Government has urged communities, commercial farms, and schools, with at least 10 hectares of contiguous cleared land, to partner with it in the large-scale production of soybeans, cassava, and sorghum.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, aims to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food security, and promote economic development across the State.

A statement by the Ministry’s Press Secretary, Omotola Ashaolu, implored interested stakeholders to seize the opportunity to collaborate with the state government in advancing mechanised farming and ensuring sustainable agricultural growth.

“The state government is committed to strengthening the agricultural sector, and this partnership will facilitate increased food production while creating economic opportunities for communities.

“The deadline for submitting an Expression of Interest is Monday, February 3, 2025.

“For further inquiries and partnership details, stakeholders are advised to contact the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development before the deadline,” the statement added.

