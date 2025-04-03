Food Security: KWSG Embarks On Agricultural Transformation Initiative

Share

The Kwara State Government has embarked on an agricultural transformation initiative aimed at boosting livestock production and rural development across the State.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, the State Coordinator of the Special Agro Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ), Engineer Dr Busari Isiaka, said the SAPZ project is funded through a $57.2 million partnership between the state government and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Saudi Arabia, to establish a robust infrastructure for investors and local farmers in beef and milk processing.

Engineer Isiaka, who emphasised the significance of the project, noted that it is the first time a sitting Governor is serving as the Chairman of a steering committee for such an undertaking.

“For you to understand the importance of this project, it is a five-year initiative with joint funding from the state government and IsDB. Other states of the federation receive their support from the African Development Bank. Kwara is pioneering this collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank”, he said.

He also said that Kwara State’s early commitment to the project was evident in its swift payment of counterpart funds, making it the first State to fulfil its financial obligations, adding that the prompt action had allowed the State to progress significantly.

“The initiative is primarily focused on improving agricultural infrastructure, particularly in the livestock sector. With a core objective of enhancing livelihoods of rural communities.

“The SAPZ project will give special attention to youth and women while promoting food and nutritional security. It is designed to provide sustainable solutions for livestock farmers by ensuring they have access to modern processing facilities,” he added.

Engineer Isiaka, who said that the project is being implemented in five local government areas: Ifelodun, Kaiama, Baruten, Asa, and Moro, added that it will feature Agricultural Transformation Centres, “where local farmers can process raw materials such as milk before they are transported to an agro-industrial hub in Malete, Moro local government area, for further processing into dairy products like yogurt and cheese.

“The beef value chain will also be integrated into the project, with necessary facilities to support meat processing.

“To ensure a smooth execution, we conducted extensive environmental assessments and community consultations. We have profiled over 5,000 beneficiaries, ensuring that the infrastructure we are providing meets their needs, including access to potable water”, he said.

He said the project, currently in its design phase, is expected to transition into full infrastructure development later this year.

“By God’s grace, this year, we will commence the construction of these facilities. The design phase will be completed in three months, after which contractors will take over”, he said.

The SAPZ State Coordinator said that the state government has also engaged consultants to attract both local and international investors to the project.

“The goal of the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) is to reduce agricultural wastage and enhance value addition. Kwara is positioning itself as a leader in livestock processing, and this initiative will ensure that our farmers benefit immensely”, he added.

