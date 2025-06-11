Food Security: KWSG Distributes Additional Tractors, Inputs

Share

Kwara State Government has given 16 additional tractors to the Chairmen of the 16 local governments in the state to improve public access to the implements and strengthen food security.

The government also distributed farm inputs as part of the Kwara ACreSAL initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to agricultural revolution.

Aside from the 16 tractors, other items distributed included 32,000 kg maize seeds (1,600 bags); 18,000 kg rice seeds (Faro 44) – 360 bags; 10,800 kg of soybean seeds (TGX 1951)– 270 bags; Inoculant (720 sachets); 5,040 bags of NPK fertilizer (20:10:10); 5,040 bags of urea fertilizer; 720 bags of SSP fertilizer; 2,100 pre-emergence herbicide for maize (Atrazine); 720 herbicide for rice (Betaforce); 2,880 herbicide for soybeans (Betaforce); 4,320 post emergence herbicide for maize (Striker); 7,200 post emergence herbicide for rice (Rice Force); 720 post-emergence herbicide for soyabeans (Legume Force); and 2,480 knapsack sprayers.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Afeez Abolore Alabi, said the gesture was part of the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to ensure food security in the state.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of Kwara State as we are deploying the tractors to all the 16 local governments for the benefit of our farmers, especially the women and youth in farming,” he said.

“We are also going to distribute farm inputs as initiated by His Excellency, again for the benefit of our farmers.”

The Commissioner, who said further distribution of farm inputs would be distributed in the coming weeks, added that the Ministry would synergize with the council chairmen and leadership of the state farmers support and welfare committee to monitor the distribution of inputs and ensure that the items get to farmers at the grassroots level.

“These 16 tractors are specifically coming from the state government and will be supervised by the Ministry in partnership with the state committee on support and welfare for farmers,” he said.

In attendance were the Council Chairmen, led by the ALGON Chairman, Hon Abubakar Abdullahi Danladi; members of the Kwara State Farmers Support and Welfare Committee; and other key stakeholders.

Hon Danladi, in his submission, appreciated the state government for the gesture and assured that the trust that the administration has placed in the local authorities will not be misplaced.

He said the ALGON is prepared to monitor the distribution of inputs and make sure the tractors are efficiently put to use to achieve the objectives.

“We are used to this, because on a yearly basis, we see different things from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara state. He has been doing the needful and honestly we are happy to be here as council chairmen to witness what is happening today,” he said.

Chairman of Kwara State Farmers Support and Welfare Committee, Mallam Abdullahi Ahmed Kaiama, lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for his constant support for farmers and every segment of the state.

“We have to glorify God and be grateful to His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for all he has been doing towards promoting the welfare of people of the state, particularly in the agricultural sector,” he said.

“We are assuring the government that the trust reposed in us will never be betrayed. These implements and inputs will reach our farmers at the grassroots. To be very particular, we are giving it to them free of charge, and the farmers are going to glorify God and thank our Governor for it.”

