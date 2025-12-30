Food Security: KWASANG Launches Cassava Processing Factory In Kwara

The Kwara State Government has taken a significant step in strengthening cassava value addition and agro-processing with the commissioning of the Kwara State Association of Nigerians in UK (KWASANG) APEX CO-OP Cassava Value-Addition Factory in Osin Pakate, Ilorin East Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Afees Abolore Alabi, described the initiative as a cooperative-led programme that aligns with the state’s agricultural development priorities.

He highlighted that the project demonstrates how farmer organisations, supported by the right policies and partnerships, can drive sustainable agribusiness growth.

Dr. Alabi explained that cassava value addition plays a critical role in reducing post-harvest losses, improving product quality, and increasing farmers’ incomes, while also creating employment opportunities for youths and women.

He added that initiatives such as the KWASANG factory contribute to food security, supply of industrial raw materials, and rural economic development.

Acknowledging the partnership between KWASANG and its diaspora partners, Dr. Alabi described their collective investment as a strong signal of confidence in cassava production and processing opportunities within the state.

He emphasized that cooperative organisation remains a key pillar in the government’s approach to inclusive agricultural development. “The role of the Kwara State Government is to provide an enabling environment through supportive policies, infrastructure development, capacity building, and strategic collaboration with cooperatives and the private sector,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that the progress being recorded across the cassava value chain reflects the development direction of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose administration prioritizes agricultural transformation through strategic partnerships and investor-friendly policies.

The factory is expected to process cassava into products such as Gari, high-quality cassava flour, starch, and other value-added derivatives for household consumption and industrial use. Dr. Alabi said, “The initiative complements ongoing efforts to strengthen the cassava value chain through improved access to inputs, extension support, and market linkages aimed at increasing productivity and profitability for farmers across the state.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of KWASANG Farmers, Dr. Mustapha Tunde Salawu, commended the Kwara State Government for creating a supportive environment that made the project possible.

He encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora, particularly Kwarans, to invest back home as a way of contributing to community and national development.

Dr. Salawu noted that Kwara State’s vast arable land and strategic location as a gateway between northern and southern Nigeria make it an attractive destination for agricultural and agribusiness investment.

He added, “The KWASANG APEX CO-OP Cassava Value-Adding Factory is expected to reduce post-harvest losses, improve market access for cassava farmers, and stimulate economic activities within Osin Pakate and surrounding communities.”

Dignitaries at the event included the Chairman of Ilorin East Local Government Area, Amb. Garba Olayinka Agbelere; Shaykh Lukman Muktar; leaders of farmer cooperatives; development partners; agribusiness stakeholders; and members of the local farming community.