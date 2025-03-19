Food Security: Kwarapoly Rector Harps On Effective Collaboration

Share

The Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, has called for collaboration between the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) and other research institutes, as well as institutions of higher learning, in order to achieve food sufficiency in Nigeria.

The Rector, who made the call in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the 2025 In-House Review Meeting of NSPRI, noted that addressing food insecurity is not just an increase in production, but also minimising food losses throughout the supply chain which, according to him, requires concerted effort and innovative solutions that can only be developed through collaboration.

Muhammed, however, applauded the NSPRI, which he identified as a key player in food security, for conducting research into post-harvest and handling problems of agricultural commodities and developing technologies to mitigate these issues.

The meeting, themed “Consulting E-Oracle for Sustainable Post-Harvest Management,” brought together various stakeholders from the agricultural research sector to discuss strategies that would enhance food sufficiency in Nigeria.

Discussions at the meeting focused on innovative methodologies, particularly the integration of technology in post-harvest management, with the ‘E-Oracle’ initiative being a cornerstone of the conference.

The aim was to utilise digital tools to improve monitoring, reduce losses, and ensure that farmers receive adequate support in managing their produce after harvest.

