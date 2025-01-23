Food Security: Kwara Kicks Off Fish Market

Share

As part of effort to enhance food security and ensure affordable fish for the people of Kwara State, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has initiated a weekly sale of fish to the public through its “Thursday Weekly Fish Market”.

A statement by the Press Secretary of the Ministry, Omotola Ashaolu, indicated that; “This weekly event will take place every Thursday at the Ministry of Agriculture premises in Ilorin”.

During the maiden edition, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, emphasised that the “Thursday Fish Market” provides a unique opportunity for residents to access a wide variety of fresh and processed fish, including catfish, tilapia, croaker, etc, at highly affordable prices.

She added that the Ministry is assuring the public of regular supply of fresh and smoked fish, a testament to government’s commitment to improving food security and empowering local farmers.

