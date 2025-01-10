Food Security: Kwara Gives 100 Motorcycles, 5,000 Enzymes To Agric Extension Agents, Farmers

Share

Kwara State Government has launched the distribution of at least 100 motorcycles and 5,000 enzymes for agricultural extension agents and livestock farmers in the State.

According to Yusuf Ganiyu Adebisi, Project Communication and ICT Officer, Kwara L-PRES, this is part of the efforts of the government to scale up food production and enhance access to nutritious food in the State.

The government also presented one Toyota Hilux to the Department of Livestock Services in the State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to aid the mobility of its field officers.

Attended by senior government officials and community leaders, the programme was organised by the Ministry under the Livestock Productivity and Resilient Support Project (L-PRES) implementation.

At the flag-off ceremony on Friday in Ilorin, the State capital, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the distribution of vehicles and enzymes underscores the commitment of his administration to food and nutrition security.

He said the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reposition the present and reshape the future of the agricultural sector.

“To stamp out farmers-herders conflicts, we have also constructed various boreholes and rehabilitated some non-functional ones with water troughs along the livestock routes and other strategic places across the state,” the Governor said.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government Prof Mamman Saba Jibril, AbdulRazaq listed other interventions of the government for livestock farmers in the state including the training of 700 extension agents and farmers on Small Ruminant Production and feed processing for improved utilisation.

“In our efforts to ensure that our livestock farmers have access to quality and timely treatment of their animals, the Ministry of Agriculture has recently commenced statewide mass anthrax vaccination exercises across the 16 local governments of the state,” he said.

The Governor commended the World Bank, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Islamic Development Bank, and African Development Bank, among other partners, for supporting the government on the L-PRES Project.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Oloruntoyosi Thomas said the roles of extension agents in providing support for farmers and improving food security cannot be overemphasised.

He appreciated the Governor for his huge investment in the agricultural sector.

State Project Coordinator for L-PRES, Mr Olusoji Oyawoye, said the gesture will not only enhance the capacity of the beneficiaries to reach more farmers across remote areas but will also improve the speed and efficiency with which they can deliver the services.

“This intervention is part of a broader strategy to empower livestock extension workers, build their capacity, and equip them with the tools they need to effectively engage with farmers, support the adoption of best practices, and enhance overall productivity,” he said.

