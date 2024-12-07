Food Security: Kwara Begins State-Wide Anthrax Vaccination Campaign

Share

Kwara State Government has flagged off a state-wide Anthrax vaccination campaign to protect livestock, enhance public health, and boost the agricultural economy of the State.

The historic event marked a significant stride in safeguarding livelihoods and promoting food security across the State.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Lamba community, Asa local government area, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq emphasised the importance of vaccinating livestock to combat the deadly anthrax virus.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Oloruntoyosi Thomas, highlighted how healthier livestock would lead to increased productivity and greater income for farmers and herders, thereby contributing to a giant leap in the agricultural sector.

He said: “This vaccination campaign is a bold step towards securing a healthier and more prosperous Kwara. By priori rising livestock health, we ensure better yields, greater earnings for farmers, and a stronger agricultural economy”.

“In addition to the vaccination campaign, we have embarked on reviving the Kaiama Cattle Ranch which had been abandoned for several years.”

He explained that the initiative would provide access to clean water and nutritious feed, setting the stage for better livestock production.

The Governor disclosed that after the pilot project, similar plans were underway to establish over 100 hectares of pastures in every local government area of Kwara State to revamp livestock production.

He said the initiative would not only boost livestock yields but also foster peace between farmers and herders, thereby ensuring a sustainable future for the agricultural sector.

Also speaking, Hon. Abdulrazaq Jidah, Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties, praised the Governor for priori raising food security and implementing a vaccination campaign of that scale for the first time in over 20 years.

“This administration has demonstrated its dedication to creating a safer, healthier, and more hygienic Kwara. Governor AbdulRazaq is fulfilling his promises to the people,” Jidah added.

On his part, the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Abdullateef Salman Olugbon, highlighted the economic benefits of the vaccination campaign, stating that it would reduce livestock mortality, increase revenue for farmers, and strengthen the State’s economy.

In his remarks, L-PRESS State Project Coordinator, Mr. Olusoji Oyawoye, assured stakeholders that the vaccination campaign would reach every part of Kwara State within two weeks.

The Jowuro of Lamba, Alhaji Uthman Tijani, lauded the government’s efforts in community development, citing the provision of water facilities and a school in his community.

The highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic vaccination of cattle and goats by the representative of the Governor, Mrs Oloruntoyosi Thomas, marking the official commencement of the campaign.

