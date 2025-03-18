Food Security: KPMG, Private Sector Key Into FG’s Food Production Plan

Share

The effort by the government to reduce Nigeria’s annual food import bill of £3 billion got a boost on Monday, with KPMG and private sector operators unveiling plans to dive into largescale agribusiness financing programmes.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, chaired the meeting held in his office, while CEO of Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Dr Armstrong Takang, was in attendance.

KPMG and private sector operators outlined an investment fund model designed to mobilise largescale financing for the production and processing of critical crops, including oil palm, rice, maize, cassava, sugar, and soybean.

A statement issued by Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, said the proposal aligned with the administration’s vision to reduce Nigeria’s £3 billion annual food import bill by expanding mechanised farming, strengthening local refining capacity, and enhancing food security.

It emphasises private sector participation, transparency, and scalability. Edun and Dr Takang welcomed the initiative, reaffirming government’s commitment to working with the private sector to unlock investment and drive sustainable agricultural transformation.

