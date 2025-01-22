Food Security: Ifelodun LG To Partner Eight Orbit Urban Farms

Share

In order to boost food security in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, the Executive Chairman, Hadji Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, has received officials of the Eight Orbit Urban Farms, a United States-based company, led by Dr Christina T. Igono, in his office.

The meeting, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Council, Abdulquadri Jimba, was to advance discussions on the proposed introduction of AI-engineered farming in the local government area.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eight Orbit Urban Farms, Dr. Christina T. Igono, was accompanied by Mr. Kingsley Pius, Business Operations Manager (Africa), and Mallam Adamu Ndanusa.

The delegation outlined the merits of adopting AI-driven farming technologies in Kwara State, with a specific focus on the Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Dr. Igono described Eight Orbit Urban Farms as a research-driven, high-tech indoor-outdoor farming company dedicated to addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges, adding that the company employs artificial intelligence technologies to enable year-round production of sustainable crops, including fruits, vegetables, and staple foods.

“We are targeting some States in Nigeria, with Kwara among them, and Ifelodun Local Government as a key focus. We are here to finalise our plans and aim to begin site clearing by March 2024, pending the approval of the MoU,” she stated.

For his part, Mallam Adamu Ndanusa emphasised that the primary crops for the project would be tomatoes and rice, with plans to expand to other crops based on economic and ecological considerations. He commended the Chairman for prioritising agriculture and fostering an environment conducive to innovation.

In his response, the Chairman expressed his strong support for the initiative and reiterated his administration’s commitment to agricultural development.

“As a local government, we have sponsored training programmes for our people in agriculture and AI-related fields. We have also prioritised dry-season farming and other initiatives to promote agriculture in the region. This project is a welcome development, and we are ready to support it wholeheartedly.

“We have ample fertile land, a friendly community, and an accommodating environment to host this project,” he added.

Present at the meeting were the Vice Chairman of the local government area, Hon. Nike Ajibola; the Director of Personnel and Management (DPM), Mallam Idris Ibrahim; the Development Officer, Hon. Ayanshola Benjamin; and Chief of Staff Chief Ademola Zubair.

