Food Security: Ifelodun LG To Partner 8 Orbit Urban Farms

In order to boost food security in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, the Executive Chairman, Hadji Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, has received officials of the Eight Orbit Urban Farms, a United States-based company, led by Dr. Christina T. Igono, in his office.

The meeting, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Council, Abdulquadri Jimba, was to advance discussions on the proposed introduction of AI-Engineered Farming in the lo local government area.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eight Orbit Urban Farms, Dr. Christina T. Igono, was accompanied by Mr. Kingsley Pius, Business Operations Manager (Africa), and Mallam Adamu Ndanusa.

