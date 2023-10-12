Food Security: Group Initiates Cash Rewards To Motivate Cocoa Farmers

Agricultural produce experts, WACOT, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has said it has initiated a cash rewards system to encourage cocoa farmers, as a measure to increase production and also fight food security.

In a statement issued by the group, Yosola Onanuga, Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Manager of WACOT Limited, noted that the award of the cash reward has commenced in 28 communities of Osun State, with about 1,578 farmers receiving N40,000 each.

The group noted that the benefiting farmers from the special quality bonus distributed at the Cocoa Farmers Premium Payment Award, have been committed to sustainably producing the primary cash crop and need to be motivated to do more.

It was learnt that the ” bonus was awarded to the farmers in addition to the payments made to them for the cocoa they delivered to the company as part of the out-grower programme initiative”.

Onanuga said, “The award was given to the farmers based on their yield contribution to the out-grower programme initiative. The farmers were awarded between ₦30,000 to ₦40,000, while some got as high as ₦100,000 based on their sustainable cocoa production.”

She added, “We are shifting our cocoa specification to achieve a responsibly managed supply chain complying with the legal requirements of Nigeria and our cocoa export markets. We stand by our goal of promoting sustainable cocoa production through several sustainability initiatives with our partners.”

Also, the Chief Operating Officer of WACOT Ltd., Bibhu Nanda, commented on the cash award, emphasizing that they were well-deserved for farmers who have embraced sustainable cocoa production in line with WACOT’s vision and international best practices.

He stated, “This funding from WACOT is intentional and will further motivate cocoa farmers to abandon harmful cultivation practices and adopt sustainable production. It underscores our commitment to sustainability and inclusivity as we work together towards profitability and growth optimization.”

Nanda added that the award is a testament to WACOT’s contribution to Nigeria’s economic development by empowering cash crop farmers.

“Our gesture aligns with TGI Group’s dedication to supporting the Federal Government’s National Economic Development Plans, which aim to diversify Nigeria’s economy and enhance food security.

” It also aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 (ending all forms of hunger), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), and SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), demonstrating TGI Group’s status as a responsible global corporate citizen.”