Food Security: Group Demands Increase In Agric Budget In Ebonyi

A group in Ebonyi State, Agric Budget Plus Cluster has demanded an increase in the Agricultural budget of the state from 2.3% to 5%.

The group also demanded a general increase in Agricultural practice in the state and an increase in its output to reduce hunger, poverty, malnutrition and deaths.

The group made the demands in Abakaliki, the state capital during a campaign for an increase in the Agric budget on Monday.

The group marched some major roads in the capital city while canvassing for the increase.

They also marched to the old government house where they were addressed by the Deputy Chief of State to Governor Francis Nwifuru, Chief Timothy Nwachi.

Addressing the Deputy Chief of Staff who received them at the old government house, the Cluster Lead Person for Ebonyi State, Nancy Oko- Onya said “The Agric budget Plus Cluster is the process that we are taking to ask the government of the three states that are benefiting from the project to increase the Agric budget of the different states.

“But specifically in Ebonyi State, we are asking the state government to increase the Agric budget of Ebonyi State from 2.3% to 5% and that means an additional 2.7%.

“We are asking for this to increase Agriculture, to increase the practice, to increase the output to reduce hunger, poverty, malnutrition and deaths in the state.

“We are engaging with several stakeholders to also lend their voices to this. We have met with the commodity groups, we have met with commodity groups, we have met with students, we have met with women’s organizations, and we have also met with government stakeholders asking for the same thing.

“Ebonyi has been known for farming; yam, cassava and rice and Abakaliki Rice is known nationwide. So, all we are asking is to let government increase the budget on Agriculture to 5%. What the state has as a budget is 2.3% and we are asking for an additional 2.7%.

“What we are doing here is happening in Imo State. It is also happening in Imo and Abia State and they are asking for an increase in the Agric budget.

“We need to study Agriculture, we need to practice Agriculture . The state has a lot of farms which are given out to cultivation. So, by 2024, we want an increase in the state budget on Agriculture”.

Receiving the group, the Deputy Chief of Staff commended them for the agitation for an increase in the Agric budget.

He said the state will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the Agric sector in the state maintains its good status.