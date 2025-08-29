Food Security: Govs Advised To Prioritise Agriculture

Following the huge allocations that have been extended to the aub-nationals lately, a renowned economist, Dr. Steve Ogidan, has urged state governors to create agricultural settlement to contribute immensely to the country’s food security agenda.

Ogidan, who is the MD/CEO of Successory Nigeria Ltd and Chairman, Global Knowledge Group, and also chairs the Board of Directors of a microfinance bank, said in an interview in Lagos that statrs were now earning large amount of money from the national pursue and should be able to join Nigeria’s quest for massive food production rather than leaving Nigerians to continually blame the Federal Government.

He said that the state governments also had a key role to play in food security and citizens should be holding their state governors accountable. According to him, “remember there was a time when we open massively our borders for the importation of cement, some countries would just come and drop it free of charge in order to kill our local market.

And after killing our local market then, they will increased the price for the commodity. “We need to use this opportunity we need to look at opportunities that are available within this food scarcity to produce more. This is not a responsibility of the Federal Government it is the responsibility of the local governments and State governments.

“Some sub-national government must be able to create agricultural settlement that will provide opportunities for them to produce and sell. If the food is not available we should produce if we produce then we should be able to feed our people and then export some.

Speaking on the states’ sharing of N660.349 billion for July FAAC allocation, Dr. Ogidan stated: “Not that there is no point. Number one, there is no state government today since May 2024 that has not been receiving double of the money they received prior to May 2023. Because of the removal of fuel subsidy, the allocation to state has gone up.

What are they doing with the money? “Secondly, it is not only money, it is using the intelligence and PPP to create opportunities. Many of the industries are ready to put down money for people to produce grains for them. So the land is there they’re not going to buy land.” He added: “Some of them have tractors that are not working.

All they need to do is to repair the tractors and do land preparation. When they do land preparation, then deploy the youth by registering them. All they need is money to do is the first harvest. After the first harvest, they will get enough money to be able to produce more again and again. “It’s not a question of money when state governments talk about money. It is because they like the idea of throwing monies at problems.

“We really need to do reorganisation. Banks are even ready to fund it. Investors are ready to fund it. People give monies to farmers. Do you know that there was a time we were doing a project in Lagos looking at the supply chain into Mile 12 market. “Do you know that Mile 12 market traders gathered money in millions up to N500 million.

What did they do with this money?” They took the money to Togo and gave the money to farmers in Togo to plant tomato for them and supply them. “It is not the government but, it is the private people that are doing it. So we should be able to look inward. “People can raise money from the banks.

Bank of Agriculture is there, if you want to go into farm production. “So all what the government needs to do is to guarantee and create an enabling environment and secure the farmland. So it is not just a question of money. I keep on saying look at what is happening in Niger State where does the Niger state governor get the money.

And with his partnership, foreign investors are coming in they are putting money in tractor assembly plants and he is preparing the land and is assuring the people that the moment the farmers produce they would sell.”