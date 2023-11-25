Food Security: Gov Bago Parleys Zech Agric Equipment Manufacturer

…Unveils plans for procurement of multi-million dollar agricultural equipment

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has held a high-level meeting with authorities of one of the world’s leading agricultural machinery manufacturers, Zetor Company in the Republic of Czechoslovakia.

Bago who visited Zetor company in the Czech Republic on Friday, unveiled his administration’s plans to procure multi-billion dollar tractors and other agricultural machinery for the actualisation of the reforms initiated so far.

Zetor is a Czech agricultural machinery manufacturer, also known as one of the world’s leading tractor manufacturers.

The ongoing negotiation was aimed at improving and fully utilising the large areas of fertile land across the State.

Governor Bago during the visit unveiled plans to purchase tractors and other agricultural machinery.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Just recently, Governor Bago signed an agreement with the management of Sun Farming in Germany for the establishment of a Comprehensive Farm Estate in the State.

Under the arrangement, the Investors are expected to construct the Comprehensive Farm Estate which will serve as an educational hub, offering training and resources related to agriculture and sustainable practices.

In the same vein, the Governor during the just concluded G20 Compact with Africa (CWA) Conference held in Germany, beckoned Foreign investors to explore abounding investment opportunities in the State.

In a related development, Governor Bago met some Saudi investors including the Chairman and members of the Ma’ad Group in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, some of the Investors expressed readiness to explore a number of investment possibilities in agriculture and the dualization of road projects between Minna and Bida for Niger state.

As part of efforts geared towards the realization of various reforms in the agricultural sector, Governor Bago during the 2-day Green Economy Summit announced N3.5 billion incentives for 1,000 youths who are willing to venture into agriculture.

Under the arrangement, Niger State approved the sum of N3.5 billion while each of the 22 Local Government Areas is to contribute N100 million to the Fund.