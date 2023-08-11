Food Security: Germany To Back Nigeria On Green Agriculture

Following the straits caused by climate change on global agriculture and insecurity in the Nigeria’s food sector, Ger- many has expressed its commitment to help Nigeria in the area of developing a green agriculture, in order to attain food security. The German Consul-General in Nigeria, Mr. Weert Burner, who made this known in Lagos, said it was time for Nigeria to start thinking of embracing green agriculture agenda as a way to finding solution to the numerous challenges facing her agric sector’s growth.

According to him, with the devastating effects of climate change on global agriculture, with Nige- ria’s agriculture not an exception, there is much need to shift agric sector’s focus to a green agriculture in Nigeria, and the German Government is willing to support Nigeria in investing in scientific operations and agric research towards enlarging the knowledge base for Nigeria and the rest of the world. Burner said: “I will like us to look at the aspect of Green Agriculture.

It’s so important for all of us, because we all know that climate change is not just a future threat it’s there already, and it’s threatening a lot of agriculture bases around the world. “So, we have to make agriculture a lot greener in the world. I know there are many issues in these areas, and you see some people already asking questions, how you can save resources from green agri- culture? For example, your agricultural value chain and how to improved your eco footprints in agriculture?”

He continued: “We have to find solutions to this menace, especially in the food and agriculture areas, those means to adapt to climate change in our society. “We will need to prevent climate change to certain degree, it’s there already. And again, it’s a matter of agricultural research, of scientific approaches- es and also of business and industrial solutions to match these challenges in adapting food basis to climate change.

“The German government will definitely go ahead to support Nigeria’s quest to attain food security in the adversity of climate change on global agriculture.” Speaking further, the Germany diplomat further stated that Germany, being a key leading European Union, would support the Federal Government of Nigeria to make sure agriculture is at the front burners of Nigeria’s economy.

He stressed: “First of all, the German government regards food security has one of its clear priorities nationally and internationally. And those who are working in the field would remembered last year, Germany had G7 Presidency, where they declared priority internationally to build more cooperation on food security. “That is not just the general political discussion worldwide, it’s really to help countries with a step towards achieving food security globally.”

On packaging industry, the German envoy said: “Germany is one of the big players in the packaging industry which is also part of the whole agri- culture value chain and that is also very important for all of us in Germany and also for Nigeria. It’s such a large country with only infrastructure issues, where you also need very good packaging.” He also said: “The task for all of us is to modernized agriculture, meaning that, from the raw materials to the value chain we have to have better means to process.

And I think it is important for countries in SSA, especially that they do not just to export these raw materials butalso, they processed these raw materials. And of course, you also need good packaging and good transportation to save those goods until they are really in the markets.”