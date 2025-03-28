Food Security: Germany, Others To Drive Nigeria’s Cold Chain Infrastructure

Share

Eminent dignitaries, leading diplomats from Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands, as well as senior officials from the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government, have all agreed on the urgent need to address food insecurity and rising poverty levels in Nigeria.

This follows the reports that over 30 million Nigerians are currently experiencing food insecurity, abject hungers and poverty.

They stated this at the 2025 edition and the 10th anniversary of the agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria exhibition and conference organized by Germany’s fairtrade Messe GmbH.

They acknowledged that Nigeria faced significant challenges related to food security and its agricultural framework. Reports indicate that the country produces approximately 65 million tons of food each year, but 40 per cent of this is lost due to inadequate cold storage infrastructure.

This loss amounts to an economic impact of approximately N3.5 trillion, equivalent to roughly $8 billion. This represents a substantial market opportunity for companies or governments looking to invest in Nigeria’s food system and potentially make significant profits.

With this, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said it is time to encourage foreign investors and key stakeholders to invest in the cold chain sector, which can be highly profitable and reap the economic benefits that abound with the public and private sectors working together to uplift the cold chain industries to international standards.

In his keynote address, the Honourable Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was ably represented by Mrs. Omolara Abimbola-Oguntuyi, explained that the world faces unprecedented challenges, including climate change, economic uncertainties, and health crises that threaten the foundations of global food systems.

Kyari said that the Federal Government had embarked on an ambitious and inclusive path toward food security. However, achieving this goal requires a multifaceted approach that addresses not only the availability of food but also its accessibility and nutritional quality.

The Minister affirmed that Nigeria’s strategy involves enhancing agricultural productivity through sustainable practices, improving market access for farmers, and implementing policies that support equitable resource distribution.

Also speaking, the ConsulGeneral of Germany in Nigeria, Mr. Weert Borner, explained the challenges and difficulties Nigeria is currently facing regarding security issues, high costs, low productivity, various pests, poor logistics, and climate change.

The German envoy stated that the German Government was ready to support agrofood in Nigeria to boost food security for the Nigerian population. He emphasised that Nigeria is one of six Sub-Saharan countries that have been on the list for intensified cooperation in agriculture for years already.

“Germany- both government and private sector- is cooperating with Nigeria on political, scientific and economic agricultural issues,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, stated that with Nigeria projected to become Africa’s largest consumer market by 2050 and the largest human population, the projected data make the agrofood and plastprintpack Nigeria event vital for shaping Africa’s future, and the future of Nigeria, particularly that of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu attested that Lagos remained a hub for agribusiness, food processing, and manufacturing because of its strategic location, vibrant consumer market, and expanding industrial base.

Earlier in his welcome address at the opening ceremony, Paul Marz, Managing Director of fairtrade Messe organisers – noted that the 2025 edition marks a significant milestone as fairtrade Messe GmbH celebrates the 10th anniversary of this pivotal industry gathering.

According to him, this event has become a cornerstone for innovation, collaboration, and growth within Nigeria’s agrofood and plastprintpack sectors over the past decade.

He said the exhibitors came from Austria, Bulgaria, China, Poland, Germany, France, India, Italy, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkiye, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

The Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen, pointed out that the Netherlands has made significant inroads in Nigeria’s agrofood sector and has remained Nigeria’s best trade partner for decades.

He discussed the opportunities the Netherlands offers Nigeria to enhance its agricultural sector. Other key speakers who spoke at the event, included, Mr. Alexander Isong, President of the Organization for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA); President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Otunba Francis Meshioye; Mr. Michal Cygan, Ambassador Designate at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Abuja, Ambassador V. Bryl of the Republic of Belarus; and Sebo Lenyai, Consul General of South Africa.

