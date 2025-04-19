Food Security: Firm Brokers Lease Agreement Between Farmers, Land Owner

Share

An Abuja based firm, Farm City Estate, Kopitar Limited has started a model, which entails linking land owners to vetted farmers for lease of land for farming at an agreed fee and duration.

According to the promoters, the initiative seeks to connect land owners to vetted farmers who will cultivate farms, generate revenue for owners making it very productive, as the land appreciates before building work starts.

The Chief Executive Officer, Farm City Estate, Kopitar Ltd, Anderson Idoko in a statement assured that the organisation is offering the best package by engaging trusted farmers to cultivate the land sold to buyers by the developers pending on when they are ready to start building, thereby making money from investing in farming with the acquired land and starting their building when they are ready, either way they do not lose.

According to the firm, the land generates revenue through farming, while naturally appreciating in value over time, adding that “This includes passive Income for landowners as subscribers earn yearly income from farm produce without lifting a finger, creating a new category of agro-investors, who benefit from passive farming profits.

“The FarmCity currently operates in two fast-developing locations of Abuja, Karshi and Gwagwalada, both within proximity to the city of Abuja and ensuring high potential for land value growth.

“It is Ideal for land banking which is securing land for future development or resale at the same time earning money out of it. This model is perfect for individuals who are not in a hurry to build.

“Beyond profits, FarmCity empowers local farmers with access to land and farming resources, creating jobs and promoting food security”.

