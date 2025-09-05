Food Security: Firm Boosts Yields, Cuts Costs For Farmers Nationwide

Determined to change the narrative in the country’s agric sector in the area of farm input accessibility facing Nigerian smallholder farmers, an agric firm, TracTrac, has disclosed its readiness to assist the farmers struggling with limited access to basic mechanisation services and high costs for decades.

Indeed, the agric firm explained that this reality had consistently undermined food security and rural livelihoods. In particular, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TracTrac, Godson Ohuruogu, in a chat with New Telegraph, said that TracTrac stood out in Nigeria’s mechanisation space as it is delivering a full value chain solution that combines demand creation, equipment access, capacity building, and tailored financing.

Ohuruogu stated that unlike platforms focusing solely on transactions, TracTrac bridged the gap between farmers and machinery through a hybrid technology model and on-ground agents, ensuring reach even in remote communities with a strong focus on smallholder farmers, especially women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

According to him, TracTrac is helping farmers take control of their farming calendars by providing access to tractors, affordable mechanisation services, and reliable partners through its TracTrac app. To him, this reduces the risks and costs of seasonal unpredictability, enabling farmers to plant on time, harvest efficiently, and improve productivity while managing expenses.

In addition, the CEO of Trac Trac added that with strong partnerships with over 280 cooperatives and a growing presence across rural communities, TracTrac is positioning itself as a trusted partner in reducing the risks and costs associated with seasonal farming. Ohuruogu said: “At TracTrac, our mission goes beyond mechanization.

It is about restoring dignity and unlocking prosperity for smallholder farmers across Nigeria and Africa,” He continued: “By making mechanization accessible, affordable, and reliable, we are giving farmers the confidence to farm smarter, increase yields, and secure their livelihoods in the face of seasonal challenges, farmers and mechanisation service providers (MSPs) are already feeling the impact.”

Speaking on the importance Trac Trac is contributing to the country’s agric sector development, Hannatu Elisha, MSP Trainee, Karu, Nasarawa State, said: “Before Now, I harvested about nine bags of rice from my farm. With this training, the Tractor, and other equipment we’ll receive, I’m confident my yield will increase significantly, possibly up to 30 bags.

I just want to say a very big thank you to TracTrac for making this possible.” Rahab Phillip, MSP Trainee, Kokona, Nasarawa State, said: “I was truly excited to be part of this program, although I initially doubted myself. I thought mechanisation was meant only for men, but being here and participating has shown me that I can do even more than I imagined. A very big thank you to the Mastercard Foundation and Tractor for making this possible.”

Meanwhile, the proof: Reducing Risks and Costs of TracTrac’s operations in Nasarawa, Abuja and Kaduna have already demonstrated measurable benefits, including, • 125,000 farmers reached across the three states alone for the past three years. • 804 tractors deployed over the past six years, improving access to mechanisation during critical planting periods.