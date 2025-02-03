Food Security: FG Wrap-Up Plans For Revitalization Of BoA

Share

The Federal Government has finalized plans for the revitalization Bank of Agriculture (BoA), part of her overall policy of expanding food production in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Minister of Finance, and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun on Monday presided over a strategic meeting in the regard, a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga.

During the meeting, Edun highlighted the BoA’s crucial role in boosting agricultural production, as well as stabilising prices.

He was said to affirm the federal government’s commitment to restructuring and recapitalizing the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) as part of efforts to strengthen the economy and enhance food security

While monetary measures are being implemented, he stressed the need for fiscal, real-sector strategies to increase output, support economic growth, and dampen inflation.

He informed that the National Council on Privatization (NCP) has tasked its technical committee with developing a comprehensive roadmap for repositioning the bank.

HM Edun expressed confidence that with the right strategy and leadership, the BoA could drive agricultural expansion and contribute to long-term economic stability.

With the Bank of Agriculture poised for revitalization, Nigeria’s Agricultural sector is on the cusp of a transformative era. As the government works tirelessly to implement fiscal, real-sector strategies, the nation can look forward to increased food security, economic growth, and a brighter future for all.

