Food Security: FG Wrap Up Plans For Revitalisation of BoA CSOs Tell Labour

Share

The Federal Government has finalised plans for the revitalisation of Bank of Agriculture (BoA), part of its overall policy of expanding food production in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Minister of Finance, and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on Monday presided over a strategic meeting in this regard, a statement issued by the Director of information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, said.

During the meeting, Edun highlighted BoA’s crucial role in boosting agricultural production, as well as stabilising prices.

He was said to affirm Federal Government’s commitment to restructuring and recapitalising the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) as part of efforts to strengthen the economy and enhance food security.

While monetary measures are being implemented, he stressed the need for fiscal, realsector strategies to increase output, support economic growth, and dampen inflation.

He informed that the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) had tasked its technical committee with developing a comprehensive roadmap for repositioning the bank.

He expressed confidence that with the right strategy and leadership, the BoA could drive agricultural expansion and contribute to long-term economic stability.

Share

Please follow and like us: