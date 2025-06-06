Food Security: FG Vows To Improve Rice, Cassava, Cowpea Varieties

Share

The Federal Government said it has renewed commitment to projects designed for the improvement of both the yields and nutritional values of major staple crops, including rice, cassava and cowpea in the country, as a measure to scale up food security.

This was even as it said that plans were underway to review the processes of these crop varieties projects to ensure improvement in the development and adoption strategies of the crops by farmers.

This disclosure was made by the Director General, National Agricultural Seeds Council ( NASC), Fatuhu Muhammed, in Abuja at the ongoing workshop for the “ National Executive Steering Committee, Focal Points, and Stakeholders of IMAGE Project in Nigeria on the Wave 2 National crop survey for Rice,cassava and cowpea.

New Telegraph gathered that the “IMAGE” project, is an initiative being sponsored in collaboration between NASC, Resourced (formerly Context Global Development) Gates Foundation, Obafemi Awolowo University, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology, National Bureau of Statistics and National Agricultural Extension and Research Liason Services.

