Food Security: FG Secures Large Farming Lands – Minister

Share

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced that it has secured large tracts of farming land across the 774 Local Government Areas in the Country, aimed at encouraging farmers to return to their activities and boosting national food security.

Speaking at a press conference held at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), the Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the government is making significant progress in its efforts to combat banditry and other forms of insecurity, which have long hampered agricultural activities.

“There is no gainsaying that the government is winning the fight against bandits and other criminals, as many farmers are now returning to their farmlands,” the Minister said.

He cited examples from Shiroro in Niger State to Magama and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, where farmlands have been recovered and are being cultivated once again, contributing to the country’s efforts to achieve food security and eliminate hunger.

Abdullahi emphasized the commitment of President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari, and himself to ensuring that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry.

“We are working tirelessly to rid the system of ‘portfolio farmers’ who have been disrupting the distribution of government incentives,” he said. “We are identifying and eliminating fraudulent actors to ensure that genuine, grassroots farmers receive the support they deserve.”

He also assured that the days of politicians diverting tractors and other resources to their cronies are over.

“The government is introducing a more integrated mechanization strategy, including the distribution of combined harvesters, to enhance productivity and results in the sector.”

According to the Minister, the Federal Government has already procured 600 tractors, which will be distributed directly to genuine Farmers to enhance food production across the Country.

Responding to criticism that the administration is merely repeating the efforts of past governments, Abdullahi dismissed such claims. “This government is not full of armchair jokers. We are dead serious. Soon, we will significantly reduce post-harvest losses,” he declared.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

