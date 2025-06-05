Food Security: FG Renews Commitment To Improving Rice, Others

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to projects aimed at improving both the yield and nutritional value of key staple crops—rice, cassava, and cowpea—to strengthen food security in Nigeria.

Plans are underway to review crop variety projects for these staples to enhance development and adoption strategies among farmers.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Hon. Fatuhu Muhammed, during the ongoing workshop for the National Executive Steering Committee, Focal Points, and Stakeholders of the IMAGE Project in Nigeria.

The workshop focuses on the Wave 2 National Crop Survey for rice, cassava, and cowpea.

The IMAGE project is a collaborative initiative supported by NASC, Resourced (formerly Context Global Development), the Gates Foundation, Obafemi Awolowo University, the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology, the National Bureau of Statistics, and the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services.

Muhammed highlighted NASC’s strong commitment to the project, which is designed to monitor the efforts of seed companies and stakeholders in promoting high-yielding varieties of rice, cassava, and cowpea.

He emphasized that the Nigerian government has invested resources toward achieving food security and remains focused on this critical goal.

“As you all know, the IMAGE Project is a flagship initiative that aims to institutionalize the monitoring of improved crop variety adoption using genotyping — a game-changing innovation in agricultural data jscience,” he said.

“The implementation of this project has yielded impressive milestones, including the establishment of genetic reference libraries, comprehensive crop surveys with valuable outcomes, strengthened institutional capacity, and the creation of a varietal monitoring unit within the Nigerian Plant Variety Protection Office.”

Also speaking, Prof. Shehu Ado, Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee, National Committee on Registration and Release of Crop Varieties, noted that the IMAGE Project has sharpened Nigeria’s focus on crop development, which is vital to achieving food security.

David Wainaina, Coordinator of the IMAGE Project in Tanzania and Ethiopia, called on the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to support seed breeders in developing crop varieties that will endure and significantly contribute to combating food insecurity in Nigeria and across Africa.

Share