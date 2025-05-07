Food Security: FG, PROPCOM Partner For Agriculture Boost

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s agricultural sector through a strategic partnership with Propcom+, a UK Aid-funded programme focused on climate-resilient and market-led agricultural development.

The pledge was made by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on Wednesday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by a delegation from Propcom+, according to a statement issued by Mohammed Manga, Director of Information in the Ministry.

Edun stated that the government is committed to achieving inclusive economic growth through targeted investments in agriculture, with an emphasis on increasing access to subsidised inputs and financing for smallholder farmers during both wet and dry farming seasons.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and other development partners, is working to strengthen agricultural value chains and improve food security nationwide.

“In alignment with our economic reform agenda, we are deploying biometric systems for direct benefit transfers to ensure that support reaches the most vulnerable populations efficiently and transparently,” Edun said.

“We are also working to ensure that farmers are better connected to viable markets, so that interventions result in measurable improvements to livelihoods across the country.”

The Propcom+ delegation, led by Dr. Adiya Ode, Political Director and Team Leader, expressed keen interest in supporting the federal government’s reform efforts.

Dr. Ode emphasized that the programme is particularly focused on improving agricultural productivity and enhancing livelihoods in conflict- and climate-affected regions.

Propcom+ aims to leverage climate-smart technologies and market-based solutions to help Nigeria build a more resilient and inclusive agricultural economy.

The renewed collaboration is expected to strengthen ongoing reforms, expand access to sustainable farming tools, and boost economic resilience for millions of rural households.

Share