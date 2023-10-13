Food Security: FG Plans 50% Subsidy For Weed Farmers – Agric Minister

The Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, has said that the Federal Government is giving out a 50 per cent subsidy to weed farmers across the Nation so as to ensure adequate Food Security.

The minister said that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed agenda was aimed at making sure that Nigeria secured food production starting next month, with weed farming taking the tool in the dry season farming.

The Minister who was in Kano and Jigawa States to supervise the Weeds Seeds Production, Friday, expressed satisfaction with the local Weeds Seeds Production which he described as the vital components of that farming.

“Jigawa State has shown a lot of interest in Weeds Farming and provided 40,000 Hectares for Weeds Farming closing on the 70,000 Hectares set aside by the Federal Government to achieve this year,” the Minister emphasized.

He added the Federal Government is making efforts to have enough Seeds that would cover the 70,000 Hectares provided for Weeds Farming and they are producing local Foundation, and Breeder Seeds for the Farmers.

“The Breeder and Foundation Seeds are been checked before it becomes satisfied to face out Weeds importation before next year’s irrigation Farming, this is because importation of the weeds is taking a lot of the Nigeria Foreign Reserve.

Abubakar Kyari noted that the Federal Government’s plan is to secure the Nation’s Food Production and be self-sufficient and local Production is one way that importation of Seeds and Weeds would completely be stopped.

“In the next 4-5 years with the programs set out Nigeria would completely stop importations of Weeds Seeds and be self-sufficient with the local Production that would enhance Food Production and Food Security”.

The Minister was at the National Weeds Council Wire Houses at Sharada and also visited AA Albasu Grain Company, With Alyumna Seeds Production Company.