Food Security: FG Moves To Revive Secondary School Farms

The Federal Government has said plans were underway to revive secondary school farms and also review all existing agricultural laws in the country, as measures to upscale food production and end scarcity.

It also revealed that it would identify arable lands allocated to organisations and institutions that have been left uncultivated, and initiate measures to utilise them for food production.

This disclosure was disclosed on Friday in Abuja, by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator, Abubakar Kyari when he rolled out his short, medium and long-term plans.

He stated that the government was exploring all possible ways, including partnerships with different stakeholders, to ensure that the country’s food security was achieved.

Kyari said that the government will “collaborate and partner with states to revive secondary school farms to enhance food security and agri-business enterprises. Promote urban agriculture that is technology-enabled and especially driven by innovations and the passions of our teeming youths.

” Conduct a comprehensive review of all existing agricultural laws and legislation to fast-track necessary amendments and enactments to support farmers’ welfare and private sector participation in agriculture and food security. Develop a standard framework and guide for ‘Ease of Doing Agriculture and Food Security (EDAFS)’ operations/projects/business in Nigeria. Identify all available vacant farmlands in various Federal Government Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, Unity Schools, federally owned regimented areas like the military, police and para-military allocated vacant arable lands) to bring them into food production to enhance our food security indices”.

According to him, the measures being considered for adoption were because food security was threatened by a number of factors, ranging from climate change, insecurity and many others.

He added that ” the current state of food security is threatened by issues of availability and affordability. Furthermore, malnutrition and the rates of food inflation require that we work all year round to ensure increased food production while putting in place measures to make food available, accessible, affordable, and of the right nutrition on a sustainable basis.

” The underlying challenges noted above call for innovative and trending solutions which are better understood when we recount the challenges of insecurity, youth’s unemployment, and our increasing population and attendant competition for the same prime agriculture land for mass housing schemes and other competing developmental projects”.