Food Security: FG Moves To Get Global Accreditation For Seed Laboratories 

The Federal Government through the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has said it has initiated moves to get international accreditation for seed laboratories, to stem the tide of fake seeds and also support efforts at achieving food security.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday during the “Stakeholders review and validation meeting, organised by NASC and AGRA.

The Acting Director General of NASC, Dr Ishiaku Khalid said that the Seed Laboratories when certified to a global standard, will help to boost the country’s seed system.

He stated that there have also been a series of measures considered for the further transformation of the seed industry in the country.

Khalid noted that with the support of AGRA, the initiatives will be implemented through the ” bridge grant awarded to the NASC aimed at building the capacity of the NASC and Seed Companies to support a robust seed system in Nigeria”

According to him, apart from upgrading the Seed Laboratories, the grant to NASC will also ensure ”

Consultancy to initiate the accreditation of two laboratories to international Standards. Conduct feasibility studies to ascertain the level of fake seeds.

Building the capacity of four seed companies to access EGS and increase certified seed production. Strengthen the NASC’s capacity to plan and coordinate EGS and Certified Seed production and establish an information management system”

Also, the Country Manager of AGRA, Dr Kehinde Makinde said the agency has resolved to double efforts at raising the bar for Nigeria’s seed system.

Kehinde also noted that AGRA will work in partnership with seed companies to develop Early Generations Seeds ( EGS) for better yield and sustainable food