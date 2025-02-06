Food Security: FG Mandates ARCN To Promote Climate Adaptation Projects

Share

The Federal Government has mandated the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, ( ARCN) to promote climate adaptation research, projects and programmes that will ensure improved food production in the country.

This, it said, was in recognition of the fact that the effects of climate change had been taking a toll on agriculture, not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari gave the directives on Thursday in Abuja when he inaugurated a veterinary clinic, fish pond, and store complex built by ARCN.

Kyari noted that President Bola Tinubu, through his “ Renewed Hope Agenda “ has taken steps to ensure that agriculture was given the required attention while improving food production.

He stated that ARCN has been positioned by the administration to work with all colleges of agriculture and other affiliate institutions to foster the collaboration needed to facilitate rapid agricultural development across the country.

He said, “ I have instructed that all the Research Institutes should ensure climate adaptation to ensure climate-smart agricultural practices. I would like to assure Nigerians that henceforth the Ministry will ensure adequate availability of viable seeds.

“ In addition to the current improvement in enrollment in the Agricultural Colleges, enough middle-level manpower will be produced that would serve as Extension Agents to properly guide our Farmers”.

Earlier in his speech, Prof. Garbage Sharubutu, Executive Secretary, ARCN, said that part of the revolution the council had promoted in agricultural research was the establishment of a digital television station dedicated to propagating agricultural issues.

He said that the ARCN’s mass communication channels have helped the world to know what the Nigerian Government is towards agricultural development and food security.

According to him, “ the ARCN TV has recorded over 65,000 views comprising of about 67% male and 33% female viewers within the age bracket 18 – 65+ years from 42 countries. The total watch time is over 5,000 hours across all touchpoints with most views recorded from viewers across the 36 States and FCT of Nigeria, as well as the US, UK, India, and Kenya. However, the TV is still operating digitally while the Radio is yet to commence broadcast as we do not have a terrestrial licence.

“ Similarly, the Library has over 600 digital books with over 350 readers at the moment. We are doubling efforts to link all the e-libraries in the NARIs and FCAs to provide a more robust reading and research experience for staff and scholars across the National Agricultural Research System”, he added.

