Food Security: FG Launches Nationwide Farmers’ Soil Health Test

As part of efforts to boost food production and ensure sustainable agricultural practices, the Federal Government has launched a special nationwide soil health testing programme for farmers.

The initiative, known as the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Scheme (NFSHS), aims to enhance soil fertility, provide real-time data on soil conditions, and enable farmers to increase yields, reduce production costs, and adopt smarter farming methods.

Speaking during the official launch of the scheme in Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who addressed participants virtually, said President Bola Tinubu remains committed to sustaining the ongoing reduction in food prices by prioritising improved agricultural productivity.

On his part, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi, disclosed that the soil assessment exercise has commenced in 11 states across the six geopolitical zones and would be expanded in phases.

“On a pilot scale, the scheme has carried out soil assessment in eleven (11) states across the six geo-political zones. This will be upscaled to other states in phases. We believe that this initiative will become a government-backed service to smallholder farmers for a transformative agriculture and food system,” Abdullahi said.

He added that investing in soil health is essential to improving crop yields and ensuring food security nationwide.

“The health of our soil is fundamental to agricultural resilience, as healthy soils supply essential nutrients for plant growth, regulate water, support biodiversity, and aid in climate change mitigation,” he stated.

Dr. Abdullahi further noted that the ministry is implementing innovative strategies to build a resilient agricultural sector that drives economic growth, prosperity, and food security for all Nigerians.

“We are endorsing and promoting globally accepted food-based practices while enhancing the value of our agricultural products,” he added.

The minister also highlighted that Nigeria, through the soil health scheme, is already implementing the Nairobi Declaration on Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health, adopted by African Heads of State and Government on May 9, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya.

“We have also taken note of the Joint Development Partners Declaration by 14 partners, which emphasised the importance of Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health,” he said.

The scheme is expected to become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s food security strategy, empowering farmers with data-driven tools to improve productivity and sustainability.