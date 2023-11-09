Food Security: FG Flags-Off Nationwide Dry Season Farming

…Unveils Hydrological Year Books

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlunum Utsev, has flagged off the 2023/2024 Dry Season Farming, aimed at boosting food production and security in Nigeria.

He also unveiled the 2021 and 2022 Hydrological Year Book published by the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORDA) which serves as a guide to farmers and others

Flagging off the farming season at the Headquarters of the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORDA) at Obayantor in Edo State, Prof Utsev also commissioned a 1.2 km road leading BORDA Headquarters.

He said the dry season farming is in fulfilment of the charge of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to his ministry through the River Basins Development Authorities to activate 500,000 hectares of irrigable land for continuous farming to feed the nation’s teeming population.

“Today, we shall commission the Access Road to the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority Headquarters in Obayantor, unveil the 2021 and 2022 Hydrological Year Book published by the Authority and flagg-off 2023/2024 Dry Season Farming through irrigation to boost food production in the country.

“I want to use this platform to call on all the 12 River Basins under my Ministry to commence the 2024/2024 Dry Season Farming around the country.

“I also want to appeal to all communities and state governments to make available lands to our River Basins, they are the ones that have the mandate and capacity to provide water that is needed for the dry season farming”, he said

Speaking on the importance of the access road to the BORDA headquarters and the hydrological yearbooks, the Minister said the construction of the road is important to the Authority and the host community.

In the Hydrological yearbook, Utsev said: “Hydrological data is necessary for the planning, designing, construction and management of water projects. It is also important for food and drought forecasting and construction of flood protection structures”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of BORDA, Engr. Saliu Osifuemhe Ahmed explained that data is crucial for planning and in recognition of the BORDA’s role in the development, management and conservation of water resources within its basins, meteorological and river gauging stations.

He maintained that with the various data obtained from his BORDA rivers across Edo, Delta and Ondo states, the Authority is poised to be the reference point for planners, consultants, and researchers.