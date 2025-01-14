Food Security: FG Deploys Technology To Enhance Production

Share

…to recapitalize, reorganize BOA, review concession of govt. storage facilities

…targets self-sufficiency, exportation

To tackle the challenge of the high cost of food items and ensure food Security in the country, the Federal Government has resolved to deploy technology to ensure massive food production.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, in an interaction with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

The Minister, who disclosed that plans were afoot to recapitalize and reorganize the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to ensure funding of small-holding farmers across the country, also said the government was considering a review of the concessions of 17 government closes to private sectors to curb wastage of perishable crops.

According to him, the goal of President Bola Tinubu’s administration was to ensure local food sufficiency and export within the shortest possible time.

The Minister said the government would at the new dry-season farming deploy drones for aerial spraying of insecticides and pesticides across the cultivated farmlands in the country.

He disclosed that the government has received the delivery of 255 units of the tractors procured from Balarus in 85 containers through the agents.

He added that the government has also received the commitment of 2000 ploughs,2000 planters,2000 harrows and boom sprayers

The government, he said, was also expecting 1200 trailers adding that some trailers belonging to his ministry were being overhauled by NASENI.

