Food Security: FG Considers Establishment Of Security Base In Lake Chad, Says Zulum

In order to ensure food security in the country, the Federal Government is considering the establishment of a security base in the Lake Chad Basin to allow farmers in the region access to their farmlands. This was disclosed by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum who spoke to newsmen yesterday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

The governor also said that the President had ordered immediate take-off of the Federal College of Education established by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Zulum added that he discussed the need for the government to ensure reestablishment of South Chad and Yauri Irrigation projects considering the relative peace in the state. He said: “South Chad irrigation project has tremendous potential to produce food to cater for the needs of the entire northern Nigeria or I can say even the entire country.

But as a result of insecurity in the region, the irrigation scheme has not been functioning very well for the last decade or more. “I spoke with Mr. President and we looked into the possibility of establishing a very strong security outfit in the Lake Chad Basin so that people shall have access to the agricultural lands. “Again, we spoke about re-establishing the Yauri irrigation scheme also in northern Borno State.” The governor also said he had got the President nod to continue the repatriation and resettlement of displaced persons in the state due to the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.