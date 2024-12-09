Food Security: FG Committed To Improving Agricultural Sector- Abdullahi

Share

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to improving food security with the launch of new initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and mechanization across the country.

Speaking during an interview on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily Show, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to address the challenges in the agricultural sector.

Abdullahi noted that food security has become a top priority under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinub-led administration.

The Minister also stressed that food security is not only vital for ensuring adequate nutrition for Nigerians but also for driving economic growth, poverty alleviation, and promoting gender inclusivity.

READ ALSO

“It is a lot of work. You know whenever you meet a system that’s down, you need to take it up and do the work so that it will respond to the demand of the system

“For us at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, it’s no longer new. We all know that last year, the President declared a state of emergency on food security because we were not doing very well. We had very bad numbers.

“As part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, because food security is on the front burner in the agriculture sector, it is the mainstream of Nigeria’s economy. It is expected to also play a critical role in the economy as a means of poverty alleviation and gender inclusivity.” Abdullahi added.

Share

Please follow and like us: