Food Security: FG, Bauchi Unveils 30,000 Hectares Rice Farm

Share

The Federal Government in collaboration with the Bauchi State government has unveiled 30,000 hectares of farmland to boost dry season rice farming programme under the Irrigate Nigeria Project.

The project implemented by the National Agency for science engineering infrastructure (NASENI) was launched over the weekend in Udubo in the Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State under the Renewed Hope Infrustracture Development Fund.

Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) Chairman Dahiru Muhammad, who inaugurated the project, said the various irrigation farming initiatives by successive administrations failed because they relied solely on the government, thereby been hindered by inefficiencies.

He said: “The Irrigate Nigeria Project differentiate itself by adopting the merging of public sector resources with private sector expertise, investment and technology advancement, unlike previous irrigation programmes that relies solely on the Federal Government’s funding and were hindered by inefficiencies”, he maintained.

“As we officially launch the implementation phase of this irrigate Nigeria project, we take a bold step towards ensuring food security and prosperity.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

