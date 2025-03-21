Food Security: FAO, NESG Advocate For Policies To Tackle Challenges

Share

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have joined forces to advocate for policy reforms aimed at tackling Nigeria’s food security issues.

At a high-level meeting led by FAO Nigeria Country Representative, Dominique Koffy Kouacou, the two organisations explored innovative solutions to ensure the accessibility, affordability, and availability of agricultural products in the country.

Discussions centered around key challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural sector, including market access constraints, supply chain inefficiencies, and the growing impact of climate change on food production.

The deployment of cutting-edge technology to improve productivity and equipping farmers with necessary knowledge and resources to strengthen their resilience against climaterelated disruptions were also emphasised.

NESG and FAO have committed to deepening their collaboration and expanding their partnership through targeted policy advocacy, private sector engagement, and capacity-building initia – tives for farmers and agri – businesses.

By leveraging their combined expertise, they aim to unlock sustainable agricultural growth, boost economic transformation, and secure Nigeria’s food future.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in addressing one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges, demonstrating the power of collaboration in creating lasting impact.

“Together, NESG and FAO are paving the way for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector,” a statement by NESG noted.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

