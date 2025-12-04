Food Security: Experts From Alex-Ekwueme Varsity, FUT Minna Develop Policy On Value Chain Mgt

Background

Over the years, agriculture remains the backbone of livelihoods and food se- curity in the country and the present government has at various times declared it commitment to improving food security through investment in agriculture and its related outlets.

While Agri-food Value Chain Management (AVCM) involves the inter-connectivity and coordination of activities all along food supply chain from input supply to the farm (upstream) to the consumer (downstream) in order to add value, increase efficiency and improve food.

Cooperation for Holistic Agriculture Innovation Nests in subsaharan Africa (Chain) Project funded by European Union (EU), steps up collaboration potential through targeted engagement with the academic world; university staff, agricultural students, farm- ers and industry representatives.

Engagement with value chain

Chain project responds to this challenges by building the capacities of researchers to analyse, design and implement solutions that create improvements in quality, productivity and profitability in the food sector.

It introduced a human centric approach to agricultural education and innovation in the region through developing a master plan in Food Value Chain (FVC). Tuesday November 18, 2025, would remain evergreen in the annals of the institution as the Faculty of Agriculture Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) Ebonyi State and Federal University Minna, co-hosted a four-day conference on Agri-Food Value Chain Management in Nigeria.

The event was aimed at creating a platform for experts, innovators and stakeholders to shape a more resilient competitive and sustainable agri-food future.

The second phase of the conference equally focused on the Chain Project Crash Courses on Agribusiness Acceleration Opportunities for Nigerian Agri-food Value Chain Actors. The theme of the conference was; Agri-Food Value Chain Management in Nigeria, Pathway to Resilient Food Systems and Sus- tainable Development.”

Scholars buttress objectives of conference

Addressing participants, the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Coordinator of Chain Project, Pro- fessor Robert Onyeneke, noted that the event provides opportunities to share experiences, present research findings, and deepen collaboration among the academia, industry, civil society and government. Onyeneke reiterated the institution’s commitment to driving agricultural transformation through research, teaching and community engagement.

According to hi, “Our shared purpose is to strengthen the skills, partnerships and innovations that enable value to be created across Nigeria agri-food chains. “Through Chain, we are build- ing a true partnership for transformation by linking universities in Africa and Europe with stake- holders across agricultural value chain.’’

Onyeneke said that through the Chain Project, the institution in collaboration with African and European universities was building institutional and human capacity for value chain innovation and agri-food system development. “One of the outcomes is the establishment of a Master Programme in agribusiness with specialisation in food value chain management,’’ he said. The academic don reiterated that through the Chain Project the Faculty has further deepened this engagement by working with European and African universities and industry partners.

“This conference provides an opportunity to share experiences, present research findings and deepen collaboration among academia, industry and government,” noted the don. He expressed optimism that the conference will offer far reaching impacts not only for the university, students and researchers elsewhere but for the farmers, processors and communities that depend on more resident food systems.

In his remarks the Team Lead (Chain Project) FUT Minna Professor Likita Tanko, said the institution was one of the members of the chain consortium co-hosting the national conference on agrifood value chain management in Nigeria.

“The conference offers a timely platform for experts, innovators and stakeholders to shape a more resilient, competitive and sustain- able agri-food future for Nigeria,” he said of the gathering. Tanko further disclosed that under Chain, the university has strengthened teachers’ capacity in modern, entrepreneurial and digital pedagogies, delivered crash courses, established innovations nests, developed and launched a pioneering master programme in food chain management.

Ebonyi pledges partnership

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku, reiterated the State government preparedness to provide incentives to farmers to enhance agricultural yield. Iyioku, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Fidelis Nwankwo, at the conference, commended the organisers for the initiative, while expressing optimism that it would offer solutions to management of value chain project.

Farmers Advisory Service

Ebonyi State Coordinator of Nigerian Farmers Advisory Service (NIFAS), Mr Okpani Ndukwe, also commended the management of Alex-Ekwueme University Ikwo and Federal University of Technology Minna, for the initiative, which he said would contribute in no small measure at building the capacities of African researchers in creating improvement in the food sector.

According to him, “government must focus on the empowerment of genuine farmers to actualize the agri-food value chain. “If the government can empower the real farmers in this value chain, it will lead to more agricultural input.”

Rapid growth in Afric-Food Chain

In a keynote paper presentation, titled; Beyond the Farm, Unlocking Employment and Livelihoods in African and Evolving food System, Professor Saweda Onipede Liverpool Tasie of the University of Michigan State University (MSU), noted that Agri-Food Value Chain have grown rapidly in the last three decades.

According to him; “This transformation has been facilitated by the aggregate investment of many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the mid-stream and downstream comprising the wholesale, logistics, processing and retail segments.

“Government must continue to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs ) to enhance the operation of agri-food value chain comprising wholesale, logistics, processing and retail segments. “Agri-Food Value Chain has grown rapidly in the last three decades, a transformation that is facilitated by the aggregate investment of many micro, small and medium enterprises.”

In another paper presentation, Professor Eric Eboh, Chief Advisor, Institute of African Institute for Applied Economics Abuja), focused on the making of Delta Export Garri, Experiences and Lessons from the modelling and experimentation of market oriented agri-food value chain interaction in Delta State Nigeria.

Chain Projects Crash Courses

An intensive crash course on agribusiness acceleration opportunities for Nigerian agri-food Value Chain actors, was part of activities that featured in the conference. The Dean, Faculty of Agriculture Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ikwo Professor Robert Onyeneke, called on the federal government to re-shape the policies for agri-food value chain system.

He noted; “The course brought together agricultural entrepreneurs, farmers, students was aimed at building the capacities of actors in business on how they can increase productivity in the value chain.” Onyeneke urged various governments to go beyond input provisions to support mechanisms in its development”

“It is important that we holistically take the value chain approach, linking the inputs from farmers to processors, marketers and to consumers who will now take up the final product,” he said. Contributing, Professor Jane Munonye of the Department of Agricultural Economics, AE-FUNAI, said the nation’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) will witness growth if government develop policies that support value chain.

All Farmers Association of Nigeria

The Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, Dr Ignatius Unah, said that the introduction of Value Chain into agricultural development, will create more opportunities and accelerate agriculture towards entrepreneur.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Executive Director, Research Centre, Abeokuta, Dr Oluwatoyi Awoniyi, and Dr Emeka Ogazi, Executive Director, Transparency and Good Initiative among others.

The conference had in attendance the State Coordinator of Nigerian Farmers Advisory Service (NIFAS) Mr Okpani Ndukwe; the President of Agricultural Society of Nigeria (ASN), Professor Jude Mbanasor; representative of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Agriculture, and staff and management of AE-FUNAI among others.