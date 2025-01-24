Food Security: Expert Advocates Climateresilient Practices

Share

Agric expert, Africanfarmer Mogaji, has called for immediate government intervention, enhanced farmer education, and the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural practices to address Nigeria’s growing food security challenges.

Mogaji in an interview highlighted the need for targeted actions to improve agricultural productivity, address security issues, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

He discussed the role of innovation and government support in overcoming the challenges farmers face.

In response to a question about the effectiveness of government initiatives for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in agriculture, Mogaji provided a balanced perspective.

According to him, “some SMEs genuinely feel excluded from government support, and their concerns are valid.

“However, many small-scale and micro farmers have benefitted from government-provided resources like fertilizers. Some SMEs have even received significant fertilizer supplies directly from the government.”

He noted that lack of action from some SMEs leads to missed opportunities. “Many SMEs fail to apply for these resources. Without a formal request, there’s nothing to process.

That’s why I take a neutral stance on this issue,” he said. Mogaji further emphasised that accessing government resources could be straightforward, adding that “a simple letter to the Minister of Agriculture can suffice.

Some individuals received support just by taking a chance and applying.” When asked about the focus on tangible resources like fertilisers and tractors, rather than on farmer education, Mogaji pointed to the neglect of agricultural training.

“Training and capacity development are vital for achieving food security in Nigeria. The focus tends to be on visible assets, but it is the intangible skills and knowledge that make those assets effective.

Unfortunately, investment in agricultural education, especially in public universities and polytechnics, is lacking,” he said.

