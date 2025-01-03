Food Security: Expectations Truncated By Several Factors

Share

In 2024, the Nigeria’s agric sector performance was below par, as it didn’t meet the expectations of those who predicted upsurge in food production, Taiwo Hassan writes

For Nigeria’s agric sector in 2024, it was a mixed deal as the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, rolled out numerous policies geared towards catalysing the sector’s growth.

Regrettably, the old foe in the sector once again brought up its ugly heads as it was enmeshed in numerous volatilities, ranging from mass hunger, stampede, food insecurity, banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, ransom payments and others.

Food insecurity

At the Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day speech by President Bola Tinubu in 2024, he condemened banditry, saying it had brought the country’s agricultural sector down.

The president said: “As soon as we can restore peace to many communities in the troubled parts of the North, our farmers can return to their farms. “We expect to see a leap in food production and a downward spiral in food costs. I promise you, we shall not falter on this.”

High cost of living

In 2024, President Tinubu admitted that the central concern facing Nigerians was the high cost of living, especially food costs.

According to him, this concern is shared by many around the globe as prices and the cost of living continue to rise worldwide. Tinubu said: “My fellow Nigerians, be assured that we are implementing many measures to reduce the cost of living here at home.

“I commend the Governors particularly, in Kebbi, Niger, Jigawa, Kwara, Nasarawa, and the Southwest Governors that have embraced our agricultural production programme.

“I urge other states to join the Federal Government in investing in mechanised farming. “We are playing our part by supplying fertiliser and making tractors and other farm equipment available.”

Recently, the Federal Executive Council approved establishing a local assembly plant for 2000 John Deere tractors, combined harvesters, disc riders, bottom ploughs and other farm equipment. The plant has a completion time of six months.

Banditry

In the year 2024, ransom payments by local farmers reached its peak with report by SB Morgan Intelligence revealing that farmers across northern Nigeria paid as much as N100,000 to access their farmlands during the planting or harvest season.

Failure to do so usually results in forfeiture of harvest, abduction or even death, the report stated. This revelation mirrors the security situation across the region where non state actors hold sway in the absence of state security officials.

According to the report, farmers have been forced to pay between N70,000 and N100,000 for permission to farm. This reality not only compounds the food security situation in the country but the general security of the region.

The report said: “In Kaduna, communities like Kidandan, Galadimawa Kerawa, Sabon Layi, Sabon Birni and Ruma have been significantly impacted.

Residents in these areas have reported paying substantial sums ranging from N70,000 to N100,000 to bandits for permission to farm, with additional payments required for harvesting.

Those who resist these demands face severe consequences, including abduction, murder or confiscation of their produce.” In Zamfara, payments to bandits depends on the type of crop being planted with more expensive crop’s farmers paying the highest.

For example, rice farmers in some LGAs according to the study coughed out around N120,000 as farm levies to bandits while guinea corn farmers were made to pay just N50,000.

President Tinubu also kick-started dry farming to complement food production in 2024. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, in an interview on the crops involved in the 2023/2024 dry season in the country, stated that dry season farming offered Nigeria a unique opportunity to harness its untapped potential and diversify her food production capabilities.

According to him, this programme is being funded by African Development Bank (AfDB), and state governments have also begun to key in in this exercise.

have the experience in Jigawa State with massive support for their farmers, and amongst other states in the country too," he said.

Agric agenda

The year also saw the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security unveiling its agenda for the country’s agricultural sector, with the goal of boosting food security, improving employment, ensuring economic growth, and eradicating poverty.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliya Abdullahi, stated that the Ministry was closely aligned with President Tinubu’s agenda, which prioritises food security.

Abdullahi emphasised that the Ministry had developed a comprehensive 2024 plan to improve the entire agricultural system, with a strong focus on achieving food security. According to him, the Ministry intend

ed to streamline existing programmes in areas like value chain development, seed production, processing, livestock, and input provision.

Abdullahi also highlighted the “National Agricultural Growth Scheme agropocket,” funded by the African Development Bank, as a key initiative to increase production and bring down food prices.

Weather

During the year under review, the Federal Government expressed dissatisfaction with the dissent of most farmers in yielding to the prediction of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), which led to poor food production in the country.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Kyari, said this in Abuja, at the unveiling of NiMET Cropping Calendar for Selected Crops, where he contended that the conventional wisdom and knowledge adopted by farmers to grow crops no longer subsist in the world that is gradually ravaged by climate change phenomenon.

BOA-NIRSAL merger

In 2024, the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) suggested a merger involving the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s NIRSAL Microfinance Limited in a bid to enhance nation’s food security.

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, while addressing the second meeting of the NPC in 2024 at the State House, Abuja, highlighted the necessity of repositioning BOA to advance Nigeria’s food security objectives.

The vice president said: “We must reposition BOA to drive Nigeria’s food security.” “Let’s appoint highly competent professionals with integrity to oversee the bank.

When utilized effectively, it can serve as a catalyst for the transformation of our economy because agriculture is paramount.”

The proposal stems from recommendations put forth by the NCP’s committee on BOA, which identified existing challenges and advocated for prompt resolution.

Innovation

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, during the year, advocated the introduction of innovation into the country’s agriculture, saying it was a veritable tool for human survival and sustainable food security in the country. Obasanjo made this known while speaking as the chairman of an event at the AgriConnect Summit in Lagos last year.

He said when strategically harnessed, innovation and collaboration could tackle challenges confronting Nigerian agriculture in short-term, medium-term and long-term.

The former president, while speaking on the theme of the event, “Bridging the Divide: Cultivating Collaboration and Innovation for a Sustainable Agricultural Future,” said: “Innovation is very important. Land is important.

But, without money your land is useless. You can not do agric business without money and innovation.” Obasanjo commended research institute in Africa and across the world for playing the role of mentorship for young farmers in the continent.

During the year, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Abdullahi, reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to reposition the dairy industry by investing in it in order to fight malnutrition, especially in children.

Abdullahi stated this at a Conference and Exhibition programme in Abuja, while marking 2024 World Milk Day. He restated the commitment of the President Tinubu-led administration to ensure total food security so that Nigerians will have enough milk to consume daily.

The Minister also harped on the need to make milk available to all Nigerians, as it is one of the animal proteins which is needed by the body they build, especially in children.

Livestock Devt Ministry

In 2024, President Tinubu finally created the Livestock Development Ministry out of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to tackled Livestock Sector matters in the country.

However, mixed reactions trailed its creation with many people lauding the initiative as a way to finally nail farmerherder conflicts in the country.

Following the commencement of activities at the Ministry, Idi Mukhtar Maiha explained that government had the tendency to properly improve Nigeria’s livestock sector, therefore urging stakeholders to work together with the Ministry to meet the expectations of Nigerians and resolve the challenges in the sector as a whole.

The country’s agric sector has been confronted with lots of inherent challenges since President Tinubu’s administration came into power, mostly in the areas of food availability.

Last year, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) disclosed that the country’s 80 per cent devaluation in naira exchanged for dollar, was brewing influx of many middlemen from the neighbouring countries to enter Nigerian markets and buy-off food produce from local farmers amid Cifa (CFA franc) currency, which is now stronger than Nigeria’s naira.

Skyrocketing egg prices

In the year under review, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Mojeed Iyiola, attributed the rise in poultry feed and egg prices to the fluctuating foreign exchange (forex) rates in the country.

Iyiola stated that the increase was also influenced by the greed of certain middlemen, leading to higher prices for various poultry products.

Last line

The attainment of self-sufficiency in food production and food security is still a mirage amid several profound challenges that confronted the country’s agricultural sector in 2024.

