Food Security: Evaluating FG’s State Of Emergency

The recent move by President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on food is a welcome development that is meant to cushion the rising food inflation in the country. Taiwo Hassan reports

June inflation rate

Just this Monday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the June’s headline inflation rate, with the consumer price index (CPI) hitting 22.79 percent as against 22.41 percent in the previous month. One of the most salient points in the NBS’s June inflation rate bordered on the rising food inflation rate.

According to the NBS’s report, the Bureau said that food inflation rose to 25.25 percent in the month under review, an uptick compared to the 24.82 percent recorded in the preceding month.

The rise in the food index, NBS said, was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetable, milk, cheese, and eggs.

Lowest food inflation states

The report showed that Sokoto, Zamfara and Borno residents paid less for food in the period under review, according to the NBS.“In June 2023, Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kwara (30.80 percent), Lagos (30.37 percent), and Kogi (29.71 percent), while Zamfara (21.38 percent), Sokoto (21.60 percent) and Borno (21.75 percent) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis,” the report reads.

Highest food inflation states

“On a month-on-month basis, however, June 2023 food inflation was highest in Kwara (3.82 percent), Abuja (3.64 percent), and Ogun (3.56 percent), while Rivers (0.75 percent), Zamfara (1.33 percent) and Adamawa (1.47 percent) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a month-on-month basis.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in June 2023 was 2.13 percent, this was 0.19 percent points higher than the rate recorded in May 2023 (1.94 percent).”This means that in June 2023, on average, the general price level was 0.19 percent higher relative to May 2023,” the report said.

Food security

Already, Nigeria is facing one of the most challenging times in its agricultural sector, being triggered by food insecurity. This may not be unconnected with the mitigating factors affecting the country in general. In a report by the ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) on the multidimensional poverty index (2022) released for Nigeria, the group disclosed that 77.2 million Nigerians are faced with food insecurity, 57.4 million are face with nutrition insecurity and 101.2 million others lack access to cooking fuel, which contributes largely to climate change and health issues.

The country director, Ene Obi, revealed that the report was conducted in Nigeria, and that things are worse than these statistics at the moment considering the floods in the country. She further expressed concern that Nigeria is faced with daunting food and nutrition insecurity caused by low public investments in Agriculture, late budget releases, insurgency, armed banditry and farmers herders clashes.

To curb these challenges, she explained that through the SPAC-West Africa project, which is three years funded by ActionAid International through its Transformative Impact Fund would be implemented in Liberia, Nigeria and Senegal with regional engagement of stakeholders will improve food and nutrition security and enhance agroecology practices, indigenous seeds and agrobiodiversity preservation for increased farm yields.

She explained that through agroecology budget monitoring, tracking and advocacy towards the expansion of the fiscal spaces , rights holders will significantly benefit from budget increases and allocations in agriculture.

Farmers’ threats

The Nigerian farmers under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) warned that Nigeria is on the brink of disintegration due to the insecurity threatening the country’s food system in spite of the series of investments to get daily life back to normal among the populace by the Nigerian farmers.

With this, AFAN affirmed that Nigeria is currently sitting on a keg of gun powder in terms of food security that in no distant future will explode over the way the agric sector is being neglected, especially the not addressing of the ongoing insecurity in the country which is already paralysing the country’s agricultural architecture with severity of looming food shortage, austerity, lingering poverty gradually becoming the order of the day since many local farmers can’t still go to their farms for planting and harvesting.

Grain crisis

Already, the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict is still prevalently having major impact on cost of grains in the country, thereby threatening food security. Currently, the war is preventing the importation of grains like wheat and other agro commodities into the country.

For instance, scarcity of animals feeds for some times now have been rocking the country’s agric sector over non availability of maize and this has culminated to its sky-rocketing prices which is beyond Nigerian farmers’ limits.

Amid this development, the South West wing of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) recently called on the federal government to intervene in the ‘lingering grain crisis,’ stating that the incessant increase in the cost of grains was laying siege on the poultry sector. In fact, PAN, which decried the acute scarcity of maize and soya bean, said that the poultry industry, worth billions of naira, may suffer a drastic collapse if the government does not salvage the situation.

State of emergency on food

Speaking in a media briefing Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, said that President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s immediate response to the current food inflation in the country was borne out of the desire as a hands-on- leader who followed developments across the country everyday. “Mr. President is not unmindful of the rising cost of food and how it affects the citizens.

While availability is not a problem, affordability has been a major issue to many Nigerians in all parts of the country. This has led a significant drop in demand thereby undermining the viability of the entire agriculture and food value chain,” Alake said. According to him, in line with this administration’s position on ensuring that the most vulnerable are supported, Mr. President has declared, with immediate effect the following actions: • That a state of emergency on food security be announced immediately, and • That all matters pertaining to food & water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.

More initiatives

The Special Adviser to the President emphasised that as a direct and immediate response to this crisis, a number of initiatives will be deployed in the coming weeks to reverse this inflationary trend and guarantee future uninterrupted supplies of affordable foods to ordinary Nigerians.

Medium & long-term solutions

The SA on Communications and Strategy noted that as with most emergencies, there are immediate, medium and long-term interventions and solutions, adding that “in the immediate term, we intend to deploy some savings from the fuel subsidy removal into the agricultural sector focusing on revamping the agricultural sector.”

FG/stakeholders’ MoU

Speaking further, Alake said in an earlier meeting with agriculture stakeholders, recently, “we drafted a memorandum of partnership between the government and the individual stakeholder representatives that encompasses the decisions taken and actions proposed from our engagements.”

Short term intervention strategies The immediate intervention strategies are as follows: “We will immediately release fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.

“There must be an urgent synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure ad- equate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is produced all year round. As a country, Mr. President has made it clear that we can no be comfortable with seasonal farming. We can no longer afford to have farming down times.

“We shall create and support a National Commodity Board that will review and continuously assess food prices as well as maintain a strategic food reserve that will be used as a price stabilisation mechanism for critical grains and other food items. Through this board, government will moderate spikes and dips in food prices. To achieve this, we have the following stakeholders on board to support the intervention effort of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu: The National Commodity Exchange (NCX), Seed Companies, National Seed Council and Research institutes, (NIRSAL) Microfinance Bank, Food Processing/ Agric Processing associations, private sector holders & Prime Anchors, small holder farmers, crop associations and Fertilizer producers, blenders and suppliers associations to mention a few.

“We will engage our security architecture to protect the farms and the farmers so that farmers can return to the farmlands without fear of attacks. “The Central Bank will continue to play a major role of funding the agricultural value chain. Activation of land banks. There is currently 500,000 hectares of already mapped land that will be used to increase availability of arable land for farming which will immediately impact food output. – Mechanization and land clearing- The government will also collaborate with mechanization companies to clear more forests & make them available for farming.

“River basins- there are currently 11 rivers basins that will ensure planting of crops during the dry season with irrigation schemes that will guarantee continuous farming production all year round, to stem the seasonal glut and scarcity that we usually experience.

“We will deploy concessionary capital/ funding to the sector especially towards fertilizer, processing, mechanization, seeds, chemicals, equipment, feed, labour, etc. The concessionary funds will ensure food is always available and affordable thereby having a direct impact on Nigeria’s Human Capital Index (HCI). This administration is focused on ensuring the HCI numbers, which currently ranks as the 3rd lowest in the world, are improved for increased productivity.

Transportation and storage:

“The cost of transporting Agricultural products has been a major challenge (due to permits, toll gates, and other associated costs). When the costs of moving farm produce is significantly impacted- it will immediately be passed to the consumers, which will affect the price of food- the government will explore other means of transportation including rail and water transport, to reduce freight costs and in turn impact the food prices.

“As for storage, existing warehouses and tanks will be revamped to cut waste & ensure efficient preservation of food items. We will Increase revenue from food and agricultural exports. As we ensure there is sufficient, affordable food for the populace, we will concurrently work on stimulating the export capacity of the Agric sector.

“{Trade facilitation

Transportation, storage and export will be improved by working with the Nigerian Customs, who have assured us that the bottlenecks experienced in exporting and importing food items as well as intra-city transportation through tolling will be removed.

Last line

Agric stakeholders will be keenly looking forward to some of the immediate interventions this government will put in place to tackle food crisis in the country. Principally, one of the major positive outcomes of these interventions will be a massive boost in employment.