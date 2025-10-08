Food Security: Enugu Insures 9,000 Farmers, Partners Presidency

In an effort to guarantee food security in the state, the Enugu State Government has expressed readiness to partner with the Harvesting Hope Caravan (HHC), a flagship programme under the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) in the Office of the Vice President, alongside Pula Advisors, its donor partners, and Leadway Insurance Company.

This was even as the Governor Peter Mbah administration insured no fewer than 9,000 farmers against agricultural risk hazards, protecting their production and reinforcing their confidence in the agricultural sector.

Speaking during the flag-off of the initiative, the Coordinator of the Harvesting Hope Caravan, Arch Safiya Umar, described the programme as a national grassroots platform for dialogue, engagement, and mobilisation that bridges the gap between government policy and the people.

She explained that the Caravan was designed to connect policymakers, farmers, agribusinesses, and communities through inclusive engagements rooted in local cultural norms.

Umar added that the initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, showcasing government commitment to sustainable agricultural transformation through evidence-based policies and people-centred solutions.

Also speaking, the Head of Pula Advisors in the state, Ugwu Ndubuisi, commended Enugu State for its proactive participation in the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism (NAPM), which operates alongside the HHC to synchronise data-driven planning and implementation.

He praised the state’s visionary leadership under Mbah for prioritising farmers’ welfare and expanding access to agricultural insurance.