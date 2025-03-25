Food Security: Edo Govt Secures 3,000 Hectares For Farming

Share

The Edo State Government has earmarked 3,000 hectares of land across the three Senatorial districts in the state for farming.

As part of this initiative, the State Government has commenced the cultivation of 60 hectares (148 acres) in Iguoriakhi, Ovia South West Local Government Area, to kick-start 2025 farming season.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Osagie Peter, during an inspection tour of the farm settlement, noted that his administration would replicate similar farm settlements in Edo Central and Edo North to ensure food sufficiency across the State.

He emphasized that his administration is aligning with the Federal Government’s agenda to achieve national food security.

The Governor assured farmers of his administration’s support to ensure adequate food production during the farming season.

“We have embarked on a drive to embrace agriculture, which will be instrumental in growing and developing Edo’s economy. This is the second time I have entered the bush to ensure food production for our people.

“We have cleared a large portion of land and are ready to clear more. In this first phase, we are working towards cultivating 3,000 hectares. Similar farm settlements will also be established in Edo Central and Edo North.

“We are ready to farm, and we are fully committed to this initiative in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to feed the nation. Edo State is fully on board with this vision—it’s back to the farm for us,” he declared.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Ministry of Agriculture, Osagie Peter, noted that about 250 farm heads would benefit from the first phase of the project.

He explained that the Iguoriakhi Farm Settlement, covering approximately 2,350 hectares, already has a significant portion allocated to permanent crops such as oil palm and rubber trees.

“The Government’s Iguoriakhi Farm Settlement was acquired in 1962 and spans 2,350 hectares. A large portion has been dedicated to permanent crops, including oil palm and rubber.

“So far, we have cleared about 60 hectares (148 acres), which is ready for tractorization. Once this process is complete, we will allocate five hectares to each farm group. This initiative will accommodate 250 active farm heads and significantly contribute to food security in Edo South and beyond.

“We have made substantial progress, though there is still some work left in the tractorization process before farmers can commence planting. As promised, we will provide them with seeds to cultivate maize and cassava as intercrops, ensuring sustainable food production for Edo State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

