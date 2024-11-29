Food Security: Don Seeks More Investments In Livestock Farming

Share

A professor of ruminant nutrition, Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Dupe Olufunke Ogunbosoye, has called for an increase in investments in the rearing of ruminants such as cattle, goats, and sheep, given their high potential to address low protein intake, enhance food security and improve livelihoods of people.

Ogunbosoye, who spoke during her inaugural lecture held at the University in Malete, stressed the need for the three tiers of government to prioritise research on ruminant nutrition and sustainable farming practices toward boosting the efficiency in the rearing of the herbivores.

She described ruminants as efficient converters of unusable plant materials into high-quality protein for human consumption, stressing that it was crucial for society to understand the critical role ruminants play in human nutrition.

