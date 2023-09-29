Food Security: Dangote Trains 4,484 Farmers On Food Production

Dangote Group has said the Nigerian population is projected to reach 440 Million by the year 2050, and as such serious efforts should be made to scale up food production in order to accurately feed the nation.

Speaking during a two-day Media Training on Digital Journalism in Kano, the Regional Manager of Dangote Fertilizer, Wilson Kolawole, said already they have commenced a series of programmes to support the government meeting food security.

Kolawole explained that the Dangote Group decided to venture into real Farming using its fertilizer as a supporting mechanism on some selected farmlands.

He said they have already trained 4,484 Farmers across the Northwestern Region, adding that they have already swung Into action using Farming implements and other inputs they received from the group to boost farming.

The Manager Fertilizer disclosed that a part of the 4,484 Farmers they trained and supported have visited 178 Farm Lands across some Northern States in order to see their performances in farming activities.

Similarly, the group has developed a new strategy in the sales and distribution of fertilizers by going to the real Farmers using door-to-door techniques, this he added has taken care of the middle Men who usually siphoned the fertilizer.

“We have unbounded the Fertilizer Cartel in most parts of this Country because before now supplies were done by some few Person who cheats others and in most cases they are not the real Farmers.

In the same vein, the Dangote Group Fertilizer Company, said they have in less than a few weeks tested 110 Soil to see whether it has conformed with their Fertilizer or not, adding that they have conducted 37 Workshops and seminars.

He said Nigeria must solve its food security problems because it is been projected that by the year 2050, the Country’s population will reach 440 Million and urgent actions should not only be seen taken but accurately taken.

“The vision of Dangote Group is to make Nigeria food sufficient a reason why in the last two years, we decided to venture fully into the Fertilizer production business and today we have a stable business supplying both Nigeria and other Foreign Countries”.