Food Security: CBN Presents N100bn Worth of Fertilisers to FG

To address the current spike in cost of food items, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) has handed over 2.15 million bags of assorted fertilisers valued at over N100 billion to the Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for onward distribution to farmers.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, made this known yesterday in Abuja, describing the gesture as a fulfillment of its price stability mandate While the current transient inflationary pressures may persist, Cardoso anticipated substantial alleviation by the third quarter of 2024, coupled with diminished exchange rate strains. The country is currently witnessing a soaring cost of food items.

Recall that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had put food inflation at 35.41 per cent year-on-year basis in January 2024, indicating 11.10 per cent points higher compared to 24.32 per cent recorded in December.

Expressing concern over rising cost of food items in the country, Cardoso told the Minister of Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, that part of CBN’s mandate included price stability, food prices, which are crucial components of inflation, especially considering that a substantial portion of household expenditure in Nigeria was allocated towards food and nonalcoholic beverages. According to him, “this reinforces the critical need to address food inflation as a pivotal aspect of managing overall headline inflation rates.