Food Security: CapitalSage Appoints Executive Director

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening food security and expanding its global footprint, CapitalSage Holdings has appointed Mr. Tarum Chawla as Executive Director to oversee its agri-commodities and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) subsidiaries.

Chawla will lead the operations of Johnvents Group, CapitalSage’s agri-commodities and FMCG arm, with a mandate to scale the company’s presence across key global markets and enhance its value-added processing capabilities for high-growth consumer categories.

Speaking on the appointment, Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, Mr. John Alamu, said Chawla will be based in Dubai and focus on strengthening Johnvents’ global presence, forming strategic partnerships, and driving operational efficiency.

“Chawla’s leadership experience across global agricultural markets aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. His appointment will accelerate our transformation into a globally competitive enterprise, while delivering sustainable impact across the communities we serve,” Alamu said.

With over two decades of experience in the food and agriculture sector, Chawla brings deep operational and commercial expertise. He previously held senior leadership roles at Olam International, Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Starion Group, working across Africa, India, China, and Europe. Most recently, he served as Global Business Head for Food and Food Ingredients at Export Trading Group (ETG), managing a portfolio that included commodity trading, private label acquisitions in Europe, and health-focused consumer brands in India.

His career spans strategic sourcing, commodity risk management, global supply chain optimisation, and mergers and acquisitions—making him well-positioned to drive CapitalSage’s ambitious growth agenda.

Chawla expressed enthusiasm for the new role, saying:

“I am excited to join CapitalSage at such a defining moment in its growth journey. The Group’s vision to build global businesses from Africa is both inspiring and timely. I look forward to working with the teams at CapitalSage Holdings and Johnvents Group to build resilient value chains, expand our global reach, and unlock long-term value in the food and FMCG sectors.”

CapitalSage Holdings said Chawla’s appointment reflects its continued investment in high-impact leadership to drive its mission of building globally relevant, purpose-driven businesses rooted in Africa.

The move also marks another critical step in the Group’s long-term strategy to deliver sustainable innovations that nourish Africa and the world, while contributing to food security, job creation, and inclusive economic growth.