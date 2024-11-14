Food Security: BIPC Moves To Establish Grain Hubs In Benue

Share

The Benue State Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) has commenced moves to establish grain hubs across the state to address food insecurity and improve the economic conditions for farmers in the state.

Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, disclosed this during a meeting with key stakeholders in the agricultural sector, including the Benue Traders Association (BTA), the Benue Farmers and Traders Protection and Development Association (BFTPDA).

Asemakaha, who emphasized the urgency of the initiative, noted that despite Benue being recognized as the “Food Basket of the Nation,” food prices remain higher than in many neighbouring states.

He highlighted the concern of external buyers depleting local agro commodities, which not only affects cash retention within the state, but also diminishes the value farmers receive for their produce.

“With the support of local traders, BIPC aims to position the state as a grain hub, facilitating the aggregation and sale of agricultural products to external buyers. We should be able to mop up this produce and sell it directly to traders from outside the state.”

Share

Please follow and like us: