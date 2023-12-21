Food Security: Biotechnology Must Not Be Subjected To Cheap Political Blackmail – NABDA DG

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha has said that if the emergency which President Bola Tinubu declared in the agriculture sector to be successful, Nigerians must stop subjecting biotechnology to cheap political blackmail.

He stated that agricultural biotechnology was the only solution to end food insecurity in the country.

Mustapha noted that many countries across the globe that have conquered food insecurity, have massively deployed biotechnology.

Mustapha who said this on Thursday in Abuja at a media parley noted the President was right to have declared the emergency and also marshalled out plans to end food insecurity, but that all stakeholders must join hands to accept and promote biotechnology.

According to him, NABDA over the years has made commitments towards, the development of biotechnology for the improvement of food production in Nigeria and Africa.

He noted that ” with a clear vision to make Biotechnology the engine of growth for socio-economic development of Nigeria, NABDA has the Mission of promoting biotechnology activities that positively respond to national aspirations on food security, job/wealth creation, affordable healthcare delivery, and sustainable environment.

” It is based on this premise that our agency has created products and programmes that speak to specific and cross-cutting challenges faced by Nigerians, using international Best Practices as benchmarks.

“Although a series of survey results have suggested that the Nigerian public is still marginally aware of biotechnology, we are glad to state that we have made remarkable progress over the years.

Director, the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology in NABDA, Dr Rose Gidado, said all the achievements made by the agency in the area of demystifying myths about genetically modified organism ( GMO) crops, were made possible through objective media reportage.

While she asked for more support from the media, she equally pledged to more capacity-building programmes for media practitioners.