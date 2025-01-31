Food Security: Benue Rep Proposes Smart Agric To Fight Climate Change

Share

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Terseer Ugbor has called for massive reforestation and climate-smart agriculture to tackle the challenges of climate change and food shortages in Nigeria.

Ugbor suggested this while speaking as a panellist at the Nigerian Climate Change Forum held in Abuja, where he urged governments at all levels to adopt nature-based solutions by prioritising afforestation and smart agricultural initiatives to combat climate change and food insecurity in the country.

The lawmaker expressed grave concern that his Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, once rich in forestry and renowned for its Rosewood, commonly known as ‘Madrid,’ has now been entirely depleted, leading to a loss of revenue and economic activity for the communities.

He stated, “As long as we don’t prioritize tree planting and reforestation, we will continue to lose habitat and biodiversity, and we’ll continue to suffer the effects of climate change.

“This is why we’re having massive desertification, droughts, and irregular rainfall, which is contributing to the challenges we’re facing in Nigeria.’

“So, as a Parliament, our priority is to advance policies and legislation that seek to address these things.’

“For example, we’re trying to improve the Environmental Impact Assessment Act to include the social components so it becomes an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment to enable us to evaluate the effects of our activities not only on the environment but also on the welfare and livelihoods of our people and communities.”

The forum was attended by key stakeholders in the environment sector from the public and private sectors, including commissioners of environment, advisers, and director generals of climate change agencies, development partners, banks, oil and gas companies, etc.

