Food Security: APC Chieftain Seeks Reintroduction Of Farm Settlement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Adetula, has asked tiers of government to reintroduce farm settlements as a way to check insecurity and guarantee food sufficiency in the country.

Adetula, who is the Secretary of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), declared that the introduction of a modern farming system could place the nation in a comfortable zone in terms of food security.

The House of Representatives aspirant for Owo/Ose federal constituency stated that if the government at all levels could provide the people with modern farming equipment, seedlings, and adequate training for farmers, there would be a significant leap in the country’s gross domestic product of agricultural produce.

According to him, most farmers in Ondo State are still relying on and growing old seedlings of different crops whose yields are far less compared to modern seedlings.

The agriculture expert urged the government at all levels to embark on the provision of farming equipment, modern seedlings, and species for farmers.

He emphasised that it is imperative to train farmers in the modern way of farming, including the introduction of irrigation, with a view to having all year-round farm produce.

Speaking on how to improve and explore the agriculture value chains, Adetula said small-scale farmers on different crops, fish, and poultry farming should be trained to enhance the quality and quantity of their output.

Besides, Adetula, who has a large-scale farm in Ekiti State, which is into the production of rice, palm oil, and tomatoes, disclosed that he has a plan to facilitate a dairy cluster at Isuada in the Owo Local Government Area of the state to ensure milk and beef production.